Rubis – Christmas
CNB Athlete of the Week Let's Talk Sports Sports

CNB Athlete of the Week: Elana Sinclair, Swimming

December 11, 2018
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

17-year old Elana Sinclair has cemented herself in the Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association history books.

The Stingray Swim Club standout set both a new CIASA & National record in the Senior Girls 1500m freestyle Friday (7 December) at the 2018 Coconut Cup held at the Camana Bay Aquatic Club.

Sinclair’s time of 17:48.33 smashed the former CIASA record of 18:14.01 set back on January 14th, 2005.  The National record of 18:32.36 was previously held by teammate Alison Jackson, set back in January of this year.

“I was the only person who wanted to swim the 1500, so I had to swim with three masters swimmers,” said Sinclair. “I went out much faster than I expected, much faster than my coaches expected me to. Everyone was trying to get me to slow down because they didn’t think I could hold that pace for the full 1500.”

Upon touching the wall, Sinclair said she knew she had accomplished something special.

“When I looked up at the clock and saw the time, I was a lot faster than I thought. I wanted to go 18 minutes, or sub-18 minutes,” said Sinclair. “To see 17:48 was quite something.”

After her CARIFTA debut last year that saw Sinclair win a gold medal in the 5k Open Water and a bronze in the 800m, the Cayman Prep standout says she has her eye on the region’s top competition once again.

“I wanted another gold medal in the 5k, I would love to win gold instead of bronze in the 800-meter. In the pool, I’d like to win a medal in the 400 meter.”

Help us congratulate Elana, our Cayman National Bank Athlete of the Week!

 

 

Tags

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

