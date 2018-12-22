Couple pleads for return of wedding band stolen in daytime burglary

A George Town couple says they are hoping for a Christmas miracle.

Helene and Jason Jones told Cayman 27 a wedding band was among the treasured keepsakes stolen from their home in a daylight burglary Wednesday (19 December.)

They are pleading for the return of the ring and their other items.

Wednesday started off as a day of relaxation with a visiting friend at Rum Point, but shortly after returning to their George Town home, Helene and Jason Jones realised something was amiss.

“Our visitor said that there was something not right upstairs so when I went into my bedroom my bedroom was ransacked,” said Ms. Jones.

She told Cayman 27 they discovered the back door was pried open, and several pieces of jewelry were missing.

“They stole my wedding band,” said Ms. Jones through tears. “And they stole my engagement ring and they stole everything I had, they stole chains and they stole bracelets that my niece had bought me, they stole everything I owned except for my dog.”

The couple’s Yorkie, Rocky, was home during the burglary.

“They busted my back door in broad daylight, with my little Yorkie puppy on a couch. It’s so scary I don’t even know what he went through,” said Ms. Jones.

Mr. Jones told Cayman 27 an heirloom Italian horn pendant from his late father and his class ring from the University of Waterloo were also stolen. In addition, he said the burglary has shaken his family’s sense of security.

“I know that Helene certainly doesn’t feel safe anymore and then somebody can just come in in a blink of an eye and take what they want,” said Mr. Jones.

Now, the Joneses said they are hoping for a Christmas miracle: the return of their irreplaceable keepsakes.

“We don’t want to believe in Santa Claus, that’s for sure but you know what, there’s all those miracles that happened at Christmas time for some people, and I’m kind a hoping that it is going to be one of those where somebody is going to show up with my wedding band, the police,” said Ms. Jones.

Mr. and Mrs. Jones told Cayman 27 they contacted police who responded promptly to the incident.

Police confirmed they are investigating, and said they don’t believe this burglary is related to one that happened last week on Patrick’s Avenue in George Town.

From the RCIPS website:

The RCIPS would like to remind member of the public to be cautious and aware during the holiday season. As the Holidays approach and everyone does their gift shopping, we ask that you protect your investments by securing your homes and valuables as much as you can. Below are some tips for everyone to consider during the Christmas season and otherwise:

Lock all entrance and interior doors as a general rule. Keep valuables and small electronics locked away in bedrooms while you are out, such as jewelry, tablets, gaming systems and cellphones.

Wait until the last minute to put presents under the trees. If your presents are visible while you are away from home at work, they may be incentive for someone to break in.

Increase outdoor lighting. It is best to keep your outdoor lights on, especially at entrance points such as doors and windows.

Install motion sensors and timers so that your lights will come on, even if you forget to turn them on yourself.

Make sure that your decorations do not hinder the function of the doors and windows or make them easier to open or break into from the outside.

Lock up your property the way you normally would to leave the house and then try to get in through all the windows and doors to see if you have any issues you weren’t aware of.

The RCIPS would also like to encourage businesses to practice some of these methods as well, if they apply to your property. You may also consider the below for the holiday season:

Employ extra security during the busy season.

If you will be opening later than usual, ensure that you have proper lighting inside and outside.

Hire additional staff if you expect an influx of customers.

Alarm systems and their signage can deter criminal activities.

Panic alarms are useful in the event of an emergency and you are not able to call the police.

Security cameras can be used to protect your business and detect several types of crimes that may be committed.

The RCIPS encourages everyone to stay safe during the holidays.

