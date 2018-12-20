IDG
CPR Cayman: Governor ‘very receptive’ in meeting

December 19, 2018
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The grassroots group petitioning for a referendum on the cruise berthing facility told Cayman 27 Governor H.E. Martyn Roper was keen to listen to its concerns.

CPR Cayman met with Mr. Roper last week, seeking assurances that the governor’s office would ensure the constitutional rights of the Caymanian people were upheld when the petition is presented to the government with 25% percent of registered voter signatures.

“I thought he was very receptive to listening to us and also very accommodating because the meeting was on such short notice, but it was very diplomatic. But equally it was good to just be heard and to know that a presence in the government is listening to us and hearing our concerns,” said Michelle Lockwood of CPR Cayman.

CPR Cayman’s petition booklets are also available at various businesses around Cayman: Foster’s Food Fair Countryside, Airport, Strand and West Bay (with customer service), Rubis Savannah, Four Winds Esso & Hell Gas Station in West Bay, and Pure Art and Cathy Church Photo Centre in George Town.

CPR Cayman said registered voters who wish to have the petition brought to them, at home or at work, can call 327-5411.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

