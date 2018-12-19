IDG
CPR Cayman still pushing towards signature goal

December 18, 2018
Joe Avary
Cruise Port Referendum Cayman told Cayman 27 it’s still actively seeking signatures towards its goal of a minimum of one quarter of the electorate.

CPR Cayman said its petition to trigger a people-initiated referendum has surpassed 4,000 signatures, the same estimate the group gave Cayman 27 in an October update.

Michelle Lockwood of CPR Cayman said the group aims to keep the momentum going into 2019 after a challenging but rewarding year.

“I think it’s been a difficult year, but it has also been a really good year and it has been amazing to see the support from the community,” said Ms. Lockwood. “We are looking forward to 2019, reaching our goal and being able to present it to the government. That’s our goal in January 2019.”

She said she’s hopeful Caymanian students home for the holidays from university can help the petition reach the 5,288 signatures needed to initiate the next step in the referendum process.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

