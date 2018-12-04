CPR petition still moving forward even after Premier’s announcement

Cayman Port Referendum (CPR) leader Mario Rankin said he will forge ahead with his push for a people-initiated vote on the cruise berthing facility.

This even after Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said agreements were signed with two cruise lines to fund construction of the cruise berthing piers.

The CPR leader said the Government should have thought twice before moving ahead with contracts for the cruise berthing project.

“I’m interested to know what has been negotiated thus far to give them the confidence to give a formal commitment for financing. The government had to give them some form of confidence in order for them to do that. They go and sign a commitment and then have to opt out and then they sue the government and it cost us a few million dollars that would be the fault of the government because the government is fully aware of this petition,” said Mr. Rankin.

The petition is seeking to trigger a people-initiated referendum on the cruise berthing project. Mr. Rankin said he’s close to getting the numbers needed to force a vote.

“In the Constitution, it doesn’t put a timeline on the petition, it doesn’t say you have to do it in three months, what it says is, that if you reach twenty-five percent of persons registered as electors you are allowed to trigger a referendum,” said Mr. Rankin.

On Friday (30 November) Premier McLaughlin announced Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise line Corporation have signed agreements to pay for the cruise berthing piers, but Mr. Rankin is warning the government against taking any further steps towards construction.

“They could sign all the contracts they want but before they put one peg in the ground to do any construction out there and we have that 25 percent and trigger that referendum all that has to stop. I think that the government should recognize all aspects of this particular issue including the aspects that they don’t agree with and don’t like because it could cause all of us our money down the road if they disregard the validity of this petition and the importance of this petition,” said Mr. Rankin.

Mr. Rankin said the petition currently has over 4000 signatures.

Cayman 27 also reached out to the Tourism Ministry for comment, we did not get a response.

