Cruise berthing project moves ahead, final tenders issued

December 3, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Government says it’s issued the final tender documents to the three bidders shortlisted for the cruise berthing project.
In a statement on Sunday (2 December,) the Tourism Ministry said the bidders’ final submissions are due in the first quarter of 2019.
Cruise lines, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and Carnival Corporation, have signed agreements to fund the construction of the cruise berthing piers.
Those agreements were approved by Cabinet, but the details have not been released.
According to the Tourism Ministry, the winning bidder will have to be approved by the Public Procurement Committee.

The winning bidder will be contractually obligated to conduct a geotechnical survey, as well as, provide plans for coral relocation and environmental management.

Read the full statement here:

Press Release __Cruise Lines Commit to Berthing Facility _1 December 201…

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

