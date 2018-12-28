Does size still matter for cruise ships? Media reports vary

Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas set off on its maiden voyage this April as the world’s largest cruise ship with a displacement of more than 228,000 gross tonnes.

But according to one new report, cruise ship size may not matter as much as it used to.

This month, Bloomberg reported just one of the 16 ships currently on-order to the cruise line will be bigger than the oasis-class Symphony.

Royal Caribbean, in a press release, said a new class of ships, the Icon class, set to debut in 2022, will be powered largely by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and fuel cells.

According to the shipyard, the Icon class is sandwiched in the between the Oasis and Quantum classes, with a 200,000 gross tonnes displacement. The Icon class ships are anticipated to accommodate around 5,000 passengers.

But take Bloomberg’s proclamation that the cruise ship size wars are over with a grain of salt: another article published in the Maritime Executive in August said the cruise ship arms race will continue.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

