IDG
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
NFL Pick’ems
Crime News

Drug charges laid against Brac resident

December 20, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Two narcotics charges have been slapped on a Cayman Brac resident arrested in Tuesday’s (18 December) drug operation on the bigger sister island.
The 57-year-old man was formally charged with possession of cocaine and possession of ganja.
Police said they seized the drugs when they searched an address on Cayman Brac.

It was one of several searches conducted in a joint Police and Customs operations on the Brac.
The man is now on bail.

He is due in court on 9 January.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Christmas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas – Christmas
Kirk Freeport 0 December 2018
Baptist Health – Side
BritCay
AI – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: