Education Ministry reacts to secondary schools report

December 22, 2018
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

The Ministry of Education told Cayman 27 it welcomes the thorough evaluations of its schools and is committed to improvement.

This, in reaction to a report on government secondary schools by the Office of Education Standards.

The OES report didn’t sugar-coat its findings on the overall performance of Cayman’s three government high schools. In overall performance, Clifton hunter high school was judged weak, due to weak teaching, while John Gray and Layman E. Scott high schools received satisfactory ratings.

At Clifton Hunter and John Gray, the report found that student skills and knowledge were significantly below expected levels in English, Math, and Science.

Layman E. Scott, meanwhile, came in with a satisfactory rating.

One OES recommendation called for a review of performance evaluation and self-evaluation arrangements in all three schools.

We reached out to the Ministry of Education for its reaction to the report. One official graciously took a few minutes out of her vacation to give us this statement.

“The Ministry has organized a range of high quality research based professional development opportunities to help improve teaching and learning,” read the statement, from Acting Chief Officer Cetonya Cacho. “We have been seeing good results and there is more work to be done. Since the Ministry of Education commissioned baseline school improvements in 2014 we have seen continuous improvements in our schools.”

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

