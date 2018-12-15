Family Resource Centre moves into new digs at old Walker’s building

]The Family Resource Centre has a new location: the third floor of the old Walker’s building.

The Family Resource Centre told Cayman 27 its still a work in progress, but the spacious new digs will allow the FRC to enhance its roster of free programmes geared at building better selves, and improving family dynamics.

“We are always looking at ways to enhance and become better, so we have noted that not only are we providing group services for families but also individualized services which allows us now with in this new space to meet with our clients on a one to one basis and allow them that privacy and confidentiality,” said Charmaine Miller, FRC Programmes Coordinator.

Ms. Miller said the Family Resource Centre should be all settled in for the start of its group programmes in early January.

