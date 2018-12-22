Fire Services Christmas Ball

Cayman’s Fire Services personnel were celebrated Thursday (20 December) at a special end of the year Christmas ball at the Marriott Hotel. At the event Cayman’s firefighters were rewarded for their efforts with gifts, there were also special presentations, lots of food and of course, they set the dance floor on fire. While those firemen were having fun some of their colleagues were on duty, but Fire Chief David Hails said they will not be forgotten.

“The guys and girls that are on duty can participate in a later party where we will provide funding for that. We’ve got 24 hours cover throughout the islands and we ensure that cover never disappear while having functions like these,” said Mr. Hails.

