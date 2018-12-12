Fishing boat helps vessel in trouble

A fishing boat comes to the rescue after a 65-foot sailboat encounters engine trouble over the weekend.

According to an RCIPS statement shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday (8 December), the sailboat issued a distress call while sailing off the George Town waterfront.

Police say three people were on board when the vessel’s engines experienced difficulties. The sailboat began drifting out to sea.

The police chopper and a Joint Marine Unit boat located the sailboat. Fishing vessel Ziggy III was nearby and was contacted for assistance.

The fishing vessel safely towed the sailboat to the George Town harbour.

