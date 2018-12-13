Football: Academy jumps to second overall in 4-0 win over North Side

A pair of goals from Wesley Robinson helped Academy Sports Club defeat North Side Football Club 4-0 on Sunday (9 December) at Bodden Town Field.

In the 48th minute, Robinson rose above a crowded box to open the scoring. Just a few minutes later, Robinson took a page out of the same playbook, rising for the header once again to make it 2-0. In the 75th minute, Mark Ebanks broke away from the North Side defense to bury Academy’s third goal. A Jonah Ebanks penalty closed out the game, taking Academy to second overall in the CIFA standings with three wins after back-to-back draws.

“We came into this game with all intentions of getting three points, sticking our game plan and playing the Academy style,” said Robinson. Out of halftime, we made some tweaks. We took the game at them, and thankfully came out with three points.”

Elite Sports Club 7 v 0 George Town SC

Elite Sports Club maintain their lead atop the Premier League (4-1-0) after a 7-0 drubbing of George Town. Christopher Reeves lead the way with four goals (13′, 30′, 44′, 80′), while Dwayne Wright (26′) and Kimani Finn (45′, 74′) supplied the additional offense. George Town falls to tenth overall.

Bodden Town Football Club 2 v 0 Scholars International SC

Bodden Town blank defending champions Scholars International 2-0 to hand the West Bay club their first loss of the season. Ricoh Brown (41′) and Tevon Levien (90′) providing the scoring as the men in purple rise to fifth overall. Scholars falls to sixth place.

Roma United SC 4 v 2 Cayman Athletic

A pair of goals from Dexter Sharpe (45’+1, 55′) helped Roma United stay undefeated in a 4-2 win over Cayman Athletic. Andres Ruiz (6′) and Ziecko Herrera (89′) also netted goals for United who rise to third overall. In the loss, David Connolly (64′) and Armando Forrester (82′) scored for Athletic, who sit in eighth place.

Latinos FC 1 v 1 Tigers FC

Tigers netted their first points of season in a 1-1 with Latinos. Darvin Arzu-Dixon opened the scoring for Latinos (51′), with Cano Herrera equalizing for Tigers in the 63rd minute. Latinos sit in fourth overall, while Tigers sit in 11th overall.

Sunset Football Club 7 v 0 East End Football Club

Make it back-to-backs wins for Sunset Football Club as they dropped East End 7-0 to improve to ninth overall on six points. Leading the way was Timmy Tuohy with three goals (65′, 68′, 77′), while Darien Montague (20′), Thomas Elliott (42′) Rohan Williams (56′) and Tim Womack (89′) all netted goals. East End falls to 13th overall.

Future Sports Club 5 v 0 Alliance SC

Barry Dre-Tibbetts and Courtney Duval netted a pair each as Future dumped Alliance Sports Club 5-0 to improve to 3-0-2 on the season, good for 9 points and seventh overall. Alliance sit in 14th overall.

CIFA Men’s Premier League standings

1st Elite SC (4-1-0) GF 28, GA 7, GD 21, Points 13

2nd Academy SC (3-2-0) GF 23, GA 5, GD 18, Points 11

3rd Roma United (3-2-0) GF 17, GA 4, GD 13, Points 11

4th Latinos FC (3-1-1) GF 21, GA 6, GD, 15, Points 10

5th Bodden Town (3-1-1) GF 17, GA 6, GD 11, Points 10

6th Scholars ISC (3-1-1) GF 9, GA 3, GD 6, Points 10

7th Future SC (3-0-2) GF 12, GA 3, GD 9, Points 9

8th Cayman Athletic (2-0-2) GF 12, GA 7, GD 5, Points 6

9th Sunset FC (2-0-2) GF 12, GA 10, GD 2, Points 6

10th George Town (1-1-3) GF 4, GA 16, GD 12, Points 4

11th Tigers (0-1-3) GF 3, GA 20, GD -17, Points 1

12th North Side (0-0-4) GF 0, GA 13, GD -13, Points 0

13th East End (0-0-4) GF 2, GA 28, GD -2, Points 0

14th Alliance (0-0-4) GF 2, GA 34, GD -32, Points 0

CIFA Women’s Premier League

Roma USC 0 v 4 Scholars ISC

A hat-trick by Sabrina Suberan helped Scholars spoil Roma’s women’s league debut in a 4-0 loss to stay atop the standings with seven points.

CIFA Women’s Premier League Standings

1st Scholars ISC (2-1-0) GF 6, GA 0, GD 6, Points 7

2nd Elite (1-1-0) GF 1, GA 0, GD 1, Points 4

3rd Sunset (0-0-2) GF 0, GA 3, GD -3, Points 0

4th Roma United (0-0-1) GF 0, GA 4, GD -4, Points 0

