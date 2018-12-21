Football: Future jumps into top 5 with 4-2 win over George Town

A pair of goals from Brendon Ebanks helped Future Sports Club defeat George Town Sports Club 4-2 Saturday (15 December) at the T.E McField Sports Complex.

Ebanks (5′, 49′) and Courtney Duval (’10) opened the scoring to make 3-0 at half. George Town’s Dwayne Barnett got the home team on the board in the second half, hooking a brilliant free kick out of the reach of Future keeper Tyler Lee to make it 3-1. Future’s Ackeem Hydes would put the game permanently out of reach striking the ball from far outside the box to make it 4-1. An Ian Lindo penalty kick 62nd minute would be as close as George Town would get, as Future rose to fifth in the tables with a 4-2 victory.

“We started off the second half really intense,” said captain Kameron D’Hue. “We went at them, we got two early goals, then in the second half, we had the same game plan. The coach told us the first 15 minutes, we will go back out, intense, and play a defensive game. They got two red cards, so we decided to keep the intensity up and we got two more goals.”

Here’s a look at Round 6 of the CIFA Premier League:

Saturday 15th December

Scholars (3rd, 4-1-1) 3 v 0 Latinos (7th, 3-1-2)

Cayman Athletic (9th, 2-1-3) 2 v 2 Northside (13th, 0-1-4)

Sunday 16th December

Academy SC (4th, 3-3-0) 0 v 0 Bodden Town (6th, 3-2-1)

East End (12th, 1-0-5) 0 v 2 Roma United (2nd, 4-2-0)

Sunset FC (8th, 3-0-3) 2 v 3 Elite Sports Club (1st, 5-1-0)

Alliance (14th, 0-0-6) 2 v 5 Tigers FC (10th, 1-1-3)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

