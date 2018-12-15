IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
NFL Pick’ems
Sports

Football: Referees aim for increased performance, respect on the pitch with FIFA training

December 14, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Cayman Islands Referee Association (CIRA) Head Official Livingston Bailey emphasizes one word when describing officiating football in the Cayman Islands.

“Respect,” said Bailey. “Respect for the game. Respect for the match officials. Respect for all persons.”

As FIFA Instructor and longtime referee Esfandiar ‘Esse’ Baharmast explains, the training CIRA officials received at the Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) Field of Excellence in Prospect earlier this month, will pay off in crucial moments of local football games.

“The higher the level of play you go, the decision making becomes faster,” said Baharmast. “Referees make so many decisions throughout a game, we want it to become automatic and instinctive, rather than not knowing what to do.”

Baharmast said FIFA’s Referees Assistance Programme emphasized practical curriculum both on and off the field, covering the laws of the game, positioning, challenges, tackles.

“In the classroom, we did all different interpretations of the law of the game. We show videos, and they take tests, like a simulator,” said Baharmast. “Then, we came on the field, we created situations where they had to make situations, just like players getting ready for matches.”

For Bailey, the training was important to both themselves, and the football community. They want to make one thing certain: CIRA is committed to improving their performance.

“It’s always about striving for excellence,” said Bailey. “Our referees have to rise with our standards of the game. As the game rises, we have to lift our standard to make sure that our interpretation and application of the law fits in with the modern game.”

Over the years, the relationship between CIRA officials and CIFA players and coaches has been contentious, to say the least. As early as April 2017, CIRA officials striked after dealing with increased abuse on the field of play. Bailey says that can be eliminated if everyone commits to upping their football knowledge.

“Our referees take this seriously, and hope to improve in our local games,” said Bailey. “It’s about referees, coaches, players understanding the laws of the game. Everyone has a different interpretation of the laws of the game. It’s about understanding the changes and building relationships.”

CIFA officials have done their part. Let’s see if both players and coaches can do theirs, for the sake of football in the Cayman Islands.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas – Break Free
Kirk Freeport 0 December 2018
Eclipze – Christmas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Baptist Health – Side
AI – Christmas
BritCay
Rubis – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: