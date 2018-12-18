Football: Youth clubs pack the pitch for Academy’s Mini Slam

Youth teams from seven different programmes at three age-divisions packed Academy Field Saturday (15 December) for the December Mini Slam Tournament.

Newly appointed Youth Coach Ben Pugh, who arrived just two months ago by way of Ipswich Town Football Club in Suffolk, England, says the turnout was a positive sign towards the future of the sport in the Cayman Islands.

“I think there’s a real good foundation here,” said Pugh. “I think the most important thing is that there’s really good, young players who love the game. What I love about the place is that there’s players from everyone. Things will get better and better as structure improves here, and other clubs.”

Pugh, who has been tasked to lead Academy’s Under-13 and Under-15 boys teams, as well as the Under-13 Girls team, says the tournament was a good opportunity to acclimate himself to the football community.

“It was great just to meet a few more people, coaches, and clubs who I haven’t seen play yet,” said Pugh. “I’ve done a lot of training, but not a lot of games so that was great.”

By the numbers

Clubs (7): Sunset FC, Latinos FC, Roma United, Excel Sports Management, Future SC, Triple C and Academy Sports Club

Players: 145

Matches: 25

Goals: 40

Results

Under-11

Champions: ASC

Runner up: Latinos FC

Under-13

Champions: Roma United

Runner up: Future SC

Under-15

Champions: ASC Blue

Runner up: ASC Panthers

