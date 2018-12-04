IDG
Environment News

Grouper season ends; DOE issues advice for their safe release

December 3, 2018
Caroline James
Nassau Grouper season officially ended this weekend (1 December.)

This means if you accidentally catch a Grouper while out fishing, you have to release it.

But it’s not quite as straight-forward as throwing the fish back, as the Department of Environment’s John Bothwell explained.

“There’s a simple way to release them back down with the weight, let their air bladder re-compress,” Mr. Bothwell said.

He added: “The Grouper sinks down to the bottom, swims off quite happily. We’ve done this research-wise, we know this works.”

He went on to clarify that “it is entirely possible, if you’re respectful of the fish, if you accidentally catch a grouper, to release it, give it that chance to keep spawning.”

The DOE also has details on its website about the easiest ways to release a grouper.

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

