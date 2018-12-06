Gymnastics: Motions say farewell to Boys Head Coach Zimmerman

Cayman Islands Gymnastics Association (CIGA) and Motions Unlimited Boys Head Coach Doran Zimmerman has left his mark on the sport in the Cayman Islands.

Zimmerman, however, who began coaching Cayman’s boys gymnasts starting in August 2016, stepped down in October to pursue other career opportunities.

“I have been so truly blessed and fortunate to have coached amazing Cayman youth,” said Zimmerman. “The opportunities my job provided were amazing, and I’m sad to be leaving. Although, I’m very happy to still call Cayman home. The sport of gymnastics in the Cayman Islands will continue to thrive. I’m definitely leaving the team in good hands.”

Over the course of his coaching career, Zimmerman worked hand in hand with Cayman’s top junior, Igor Magalhaes. The duo competed around the region with regularity, most notably at the Junior Pan American Championships. The 15-year old says he will be missed.

“I’m very thankful for Doran,” said Magalhaes. “He took me to many competitions. It’s very sad that he left.”

Zimmerman was also apart of Cayman’s first delegation at the 2017 Maccabi Games. Motions Unlimited Head Coach Kelley Paz says Zimmerman, however, will remain involved.

“He will remain a Technical Advisor to the boys team and will still volunteer from time to time,” said Paz. “We at Motions, as well as the boys, will really miss him. His dedication to our programme was greatly appreciated, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Paz added a new Boys Head Coach is expected in January.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

