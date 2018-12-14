HIV coordinator busts myths surrounding the virus

Cayman’s Health Services Authority said there are many myths that still surround the human immunodeficiency virus or HIV.

HIV and STI coordinator at the HSA Laura Elniski revealed one of those myths is this idea that the virus just affects the gay community.

Ms. Elniski also set the record straight on one other rumour about HIV.

“It’s a virus that only attacks humans and it reduces our immune system. So we don’t get it from any other species, it’s human to human contact,” she explained.

Ms. Elniski went on: “The contact is through blood, semen, vaginal secretions and breast milk. So that’s our risk, we don’t want to go out and think: ‘oh I can get it from a mosquito bite’, that myth has been dispelled, we don’t have that issue here.”

And a reminder the HSA provides free HIV testing. It is available at the Red Cross every Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

