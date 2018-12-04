Howell on WORC changes: Employees will remain

Come 1 January Cayman’s Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman or WORC agency will come into force.

And that will mean employment changes for those at the current Immigration department.

But Human Resources Ministry Chief Officer Wesley Howell assured whatever staff changes are coming existing employees will be re-absorbed into the new agency.

And if they opt not to continue their employment with WORC.

He said a place will be found for them within the Civil Service.

“We would seek first to try and place them somewhere else within government. They have the ability to apply at various areas, but as WORC is being established there are more positions than persons, so there are more opportunities rather than less. So those persons really do have a place either within WORC or another government agency,” Mr. Howell explained.

Mr. Howell said some staffers may want to leave the service altogether and he said provisions have been made for that possibility as well.

