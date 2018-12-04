IDG
News

Informant gets $3000, Crime Stoppers calls for more to come forward with info

December 3, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Cayman Crime Stoppers pays out US $3000 to an anonymous tipster in November.
It is the largest payment to date handed over to an informant.

According to a Crime Stoppers statement on Monday (3 December,) the individual’s tip-off led to the arrest and criminal charges against a suspect wanted by local police.
The information was called in to the 800-8477 (TIPS) tip line.
Crime Stoppers said the payout follows a recent decision to increase payout limits for certain crimes from $1000 to a maximum of $5000.
The Crime Stoppers hotline 800-TIPS is dialed as a local number but answered overseas. Tipsters are not required to give any form of id or testify in court.

