Investigation launched into reports CIFS officer falsified logs

Authorities launch an investigation into reports of records being falsified by a Cayman Islands Fire Services employee.

The Ministry of Financial Services and Home Affairs issued a press release today. It confirms Fire Services and the Civil Aviation Authority are looking into the matter.

It stems from an incident surrounding staffing at the fire station at Owen Roberts International Airport.

Cayman Marl Road first reported the incident without citing sources. The blog reports a fire official falsified logs.

