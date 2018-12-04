Jason Howard’s Cayman Islands weather forecast: 3-4 December

SYNOPSIS:

Isolated showers along with light to moderate easterly winds and seas are expected for the next 24 hours in association with a high pressure system over the western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show no showers in the Cayman area.

THE FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the mid 70’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be moderate with wave heights 3 to 5 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 80’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights 1 to 3 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 7:07 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 1:47 a.m. High 8:21 a.m. Low 2:26 p.m. High 7:41 p.m.

SUNSET: 5:45 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:45 a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 5:45 p.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for a similar weather conditions through Wednesday evening.

