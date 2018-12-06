IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Weather

Jason Howard’s Cayman Islands weather forecast: 4-5 December

December 5, 2018
Angela Sevilla
2 Min Read

SYNOPSIS: 

Moderate to fresh northeasterly winds and moderate seas are expected today as a cold front moves over the eastern Gulf of Mexico and the associated high pressure system builds over the southern US.  Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.

THE FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 80’s °F. Winds will be northeast 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights 2 to 4 feet. 

Tonight:  Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of late night showers.  Temperatures will fall to the mid 70’s °F.  Winds will be northeast 15 to 20 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights 2 to 4 feet. 

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 80’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast 15 to 20 knots with higher gusts. Seas will be rough with wave heights 4 to 6 feet with swells likely along the west coast. Small craft should exercise caution over open water.

TIDES:

Today: Low 3:04 p.m. High 8:12 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 2:47 a.m. High 9:36 a.m. Low 3:39 p.m. High 8:42 p.m.           

SUNSET: 5:45 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:47 a.m. Tomorrow. 

OUTLOOK: is for fresh winds and rough seas from Thursday morning through Friday afternoon as a high pressure system builds over the Gulf of Mexico.

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

