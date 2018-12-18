IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Jimmy Powell Oval gets makeover in Cayman Cricket ‘workday’

December 17, 2018
Jordan Armenise
At first glance, it didn’t look like much. The Jimmy Powell Oval in West Bay, once a beacon for cricket, was in need a face lift.

“He was one of the stalwarts of cricket in the Cayman Islands,” said Robinson. “We want a facility that we can be proud of, and is worthy of the name of someone who has made such powerful contributions to the game.”

That’s why Cayman Cricket President Hector Robinson scheduled a much needed workday Saturday (15 December). Overgrown trees were trimmed. Garbage was removed. The pitch was combed for safety. All in the name of reclaiming a spot on the international stage.

“We have had opportunities to host international competitions in the past, but we’ve turned them down because we don’t have enough facilities,” said Robinson. “Jimmy Powell is capable of being up to international standards. We want to bring it up to those standards.”

Leading the charge in the early morning clean up was captain Ramon Sealy, Youth Development Officer Connor Patterson, Technical Director Peter Anderson, as well as many others. Robinson says it’s a promising sign that people are still invested in the sport during a time of development and transition.

“I think it’s given people an opportunity for people to show their community spirit, and love for the game,” said Robinson. “It is part in parcel of our entire programme. We have been concentrated on our youth development. We will have four full-time coaches. This will form the proper base for future development.”

Many hope that spirit can translate into a rejuvenated interest for cricket in the Cayman Islands.

 

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

