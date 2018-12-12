IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
NFL Pick’ems
Weather

Joe Avary’s fantastic fisherman’s forecast: 11-12 December

December 11, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

 

SYNOPSIS:

Isolated showers along with fresh to strong north to northeasterly winds and rough seas are expected across the Cayman area over the next 24 hours as a cold front becomes stationary across our area later today.  Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area.

THE FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers.  Temperatures will fall to the low 70’s °F.  Winds will be north to northeast 15 to 20 knots with higher gusts. Seas will be rough with wave heights of 6 to 8 feet. Swells are likely on the west and north coast. A small craft warning is in effect.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.  Temperatures will rise to the low 80’s °F. Winds will east to northeast 15 to 20 knots with higher gust. Seas will be rough with wave heights of 6 to 8 feet. Swells are likely on the west and north coast. A small craft warning is in effect.

TIDES:

Today: High 12:42 p.m. Low 7:22 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 12:17 a.m. Low 6:15 a.m. High 1:31 p.m. Low 8:20 p.m.

SUNSET: 5:47 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:50 a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 5:47 p.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather conditions through Wednesday evening as the front retrogress north of the Cayman area.  The associated high pressure system over the southeast US will continue to support fresh to strong east to northeasterly winds and rough seas across our area through Thursday morning before a gradual decrease in both winds and seas is expected.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Christmas
Kirk Freeport 0 December 2018
Clean Gas – Break Free
BritCay
AI – Christmas
Baptist Health – Side
Rubis – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: