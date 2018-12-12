John Gray High School Leo Club spruces up SMB cabanas

Generally speaking, school kids look forward to sleeping in on a Saturday.

However last Saturday (8 December) members of the John Gray High School Leo Club gave up those extra hours of sleep for a good cause.

The club partnered with Dart to paint the cabanas at the Seven-Mile public beach.

The general upkeep of the cabanas at the beach is vested with the Lions and Leo Clubs.

“There are big plans in terms of the beach. This project that we are taking on today, in terms of the painting, is going to be three cabanas. We are going to come back in January and do three more and come back in February and finish things off,” said Daniel Reid, Lion Club of Grand Cayman member and Leo Club advisor.

John Gray student and Leo club member Jasmine Robinson said she was proud of her fellow members who participated in the project.

“Everybody uses the beach and it is important to give them a proper place to sit,” she said.

