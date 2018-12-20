Joint drug operation in Brac: One resident held, ganja, coke seized

IDG
December 19, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A Cayman Brac resident remains in police custody on Wednesday (19 December) after he was arrested in a joint drug operation Tuesday (18 December.)
Police say they also seized several ounces of cocaine and a quantity of ganja when they searched an address on Cayman Brac.
A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine and possession of ganja.
The RCIPS said the arrest was the result of an intelligence-led operation on Cayman Brac.

It was conducted by police and Customs.
The man was transported to Grand Cayman, where he remains in custody, as investigations continue.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

