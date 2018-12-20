Joint drug operation in Brac: One resident held, ganja, coke seized

A Cayman Brac resident remains in police custody on Wednesday (19 December) after he was arrested in a joint drug operation Tuesday (18 December.)
Police say they also seized several ounces of cocaine and a quantity of ganja when they searched an address on Cayman Brac.
A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine and possession of ganja.
The RCIPS said the arrest was the result of an intelligence-led operation on Cayman Brac.
It was conducted by police and Customs.
The man was transported to Grand Cayman, where he remains in custody, as investigations continue.
