Joint drug operation in Brac: One resident held, ganja, coke seized

A Cayman Brac resident remains in police custody on Wednesday (19 December) after he was arrested in a joint drug operation Tuesday (18 December.)

Police say they also seized several ounces of cocaine and a quantity of ganja when they searched an address on Cayman Brac.

A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine and possession of ganja.

The RCIPS said the arrest was the result of an intelligence-led operation on Cayman Brac.

It was conducted by police and Customs.

The man was transported to Grand Cayman, where he remains in custody, as investigations continue.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

