Leo Ebanks children’s playground opens in West Bay

December 17, 2018
Joe Avary
The Leo Ebanks children’s playground in West Bay is officially open after a ceremony over the weekend.

The park, located on Ebanks Road off Watercourse Road includes a basketball court, a volleyball court, and a rink for roller skating and razor scooters.

Speaker of the House Hon. McKeeva Bush, who is also the MLA for West Bay West told Cayman 27 the Leo Ebanks park is the first of two such projects slated for West Bay.

“The next one is being developed over on Velma Banks Drive,” said Mr. Bush. “Hopefully we will do that for, and have that completed by April, by Easter, God willing, but we will be starting that early on the new year, the same type of project, no alcohol, no cigarettes.”

The new playground was also the location for Mr. Bush’s annual Christmas party for seniors, a long-standing tradition he said dates back 39 years.

