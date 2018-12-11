IDG
Lucky bicyclist escapes major injury after collision in roundabout

December 10, 2018
Joe Avary
A lucky cyclist walks away with barely a scratch after she told Cayman 27 she was struck by a car in the Camana Bay roundabout.

Cayman 27 cameras were on the scene around 2:45 Monday afternoon (10 Dec) in the immediate aftermath of an apparent fender bender in the southbound lanes involving a bicycle.

The woman who was riding the bike, who did not identify herself, told Cayman 27 that aside from a few scrapes on her arm, she was OK.

She was not wearing a helmet.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

