Man appears in court following police assault

December 10, 2018
Seaford Russell jr.
A 28-year-old George Town man appears in court on Monday (10 December) after a violent clash with police. Ray Powery faces charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, intentional harassment, alarm or distress, and two counts of common assault all arising from an incident last week.

Police said Mr. Powery assaulted a police officer on 5 December during a disturbance on Maple Road, George Town. Police said Mr. Powery was involved in other incidents in April, September, and October of this year involving a man and another person known to him. Mr. Powery remains in custody.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

