Man arrested on suspicion of possession of a restricted weapon at night following tip

Police officers Saturday (22 December) arrested a man on suspicion of possession of a restricted weapon at night.

The arrest came after a member of a George Town Business Watch alerted officers of a man acting suspiciously in the area, according to a police press release.

A 22-year-old West Bay man was taken into custody after police found a machete in his vehicle.

He was bailed as investigations continue.

Police in their release also issued crime prevention tips to the public, they include:

Remember lock your doors both interior and exterior, especially when leaving home

Review your CCTV and make sure that they are working well and that the lenses are clean and are not being obstructed by anything e.g. Christmas decorations.

Ensure that your property is well lit at night.

Ensure that you remove your valuables from your vehicles including cash and coins.

If you are the owner of a business that will be working extra hour and expected to have high traffic, hire extra security and make additional cash drop offs throughout the day to ensure that all the cash for the day does not remain overnight.

Remember that the following days are holiday and banks will be closed. Make preparations to secure your cash at the end of your business day.

