Man arrested on suspicion of possession of a restricted weapon at night following tip

December 25, 2018
Kevin Morales
2 Min Read

Police officers Saturday (22 December) arrested a man on suspicion of possession of a restricted weapon at night.

The arrest came after a member of a George Town Business Watch alerted officers of a man acting suspiciously in the area, according to a police press release.

A 22-year-old West Bay man was taken into custody after police found a machete in his vehicle.

He was bailed as investigations continue.

Police in their release also issued crime prevention tips to the public, they include: 

  • Remember lock your doors both interior and exterior, especially when leaving home
  • Review your CCTV and make sure that they are working well and that the lenses are clean and are not being obstructed    by anything e.g. Christmas decorations.  
  • Ensure that your property is well lit at night.
  • Ensure that you remove your valuables from your vehicles including cash and coins.
  • If you are the owner of a business that will be working extra hour and expected to have high traffic, hire extra security and make additional cash drop offs throughout the day to ensure that all the cash for the day does not remain overnight.
  • Remember that the following days are holiday and banks will be closed. Make preparations to secure your cash at the end of your business day.

 

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

