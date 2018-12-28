Man evades airport security, boards parked aircraft

Authorities capture a man they say evaded airport security, boarded an aircraft and fled.

The security breach happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday (26 December).

A man entered the Customs hall, evaded security and eventually boarded an aircraft, according to the Cayman Islands Airports Authority. The aircraft was parked and undergoing maintenance.

The suspect then escaped and left the area.

He returned to the airport Thursday (27 December) morning and was captured by airport security and the police.

