Man evades airport security, boards parked aircraft

December 28, 2018
Kevin Morales
Authorities capture a man they say evaded airport security, boarded an aircraft and fled.

The security breach happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday (26 December).

A man entered the Customs hall, evaded security and eventually boarded an aircraft, according to the Cayman Islands Airports Authority. The aircraft was parked and undergoing maintenance.

The suspect then escaped and left the area.

He returned to the airport Thursday (27 December) morning and was captured by airport security and the police.

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

