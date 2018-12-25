Man found dead Christmas morning after shots fired

A man was found dead Christmas morning after police responded to reports of shots fired in West Bay.

The man has been identified as 29-year Darrington Ebanks, of West Bay, according to an RCIPS press release.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday (25 December) police and other emergency services were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the vicinity of King Road and Florence Lane, in the Boatswain Bay area.

Mr. Ebanks was found unresponsive at the scene. He was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police did not specify in their release whether Mr. Ebanks was struck by gunfire.

“The RCIPS would like to extend our condolences to Mr. Ebanks’ family and to all member of the public who were affected by this loss,” the release reads.

The incident is under investigation and the RCIPS has closed off a portion of Boatswain Bay Road and Kings Road. All road users are being asked to avoid the King Road area and use an alternative routes if possible. The RCIPS apologizes for the inconveniences.

Officers are appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Major Incident Room at 649-3008.

Anonymous tips can also be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS).

