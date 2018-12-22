Man, woman accused having stolen goods

A man is remanded into custody, while his alleged female accomplice is released on bail.

This after they appeared in court for having stolen items in their possession.

According to police the items were taken in a burglary last Thursday (13 December) at an address on Patrick’s Avenue in George Town.

A number of items, including jewelry were taken.

Yesterday (20 Thursday) the man, aged 26 of West Bay and a 25-year-old woman from Bodden Town were formally charged with handling stolen goods.

The man was remanded into custody until a later date.

