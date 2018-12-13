IDG
May wins no confidence vote, Premier – “I wish her success”

December 12, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin sends congratulations to UK Prime Minister Theresa May after she won a no-confidence vote Wednesday (12 December.)
UK lawmakers in Ms. May’s Conservative party triggered the vote over Britain’s planned divorce from the European Union.

She needed a simple majority to remain leader.

The results were announced earlier Wednesday (12 December.)
“The result of the ballot held this evening is that the Conservative Party does have confidence (People in committee room clapping and cheering) in Theresa May as leader of the Conservative Party. The number of votes cast in favour of having confidence in Theresa May was 200 and against was 117. Under the rules set out in the Constitution of the Conservative party, no further vote can take place for at least 12 months,” said Graham Brady, UK conservative lawmaker.
In a brief statement Wednesday the Premier wished Ms. May success with the ongoing Brexit negotiation.
He also thanked her for providing her support for a review of Cayman’s Constitution.

Read the Premier’s full comment below:

“I would like to offer my sincere congratulations to Prime Minister Theresa May on winning the vote and continuing to lead the Conservative Party and the U.K. Government. I wish her and her Government every success with the difficult ongoing Brexit negotiations. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank her again for meeting with me earlier this year in London to discuss matters surrounding the Cayman Islands constitutional arrangement with the U.K. and providing her support for a review of the Constitution.”

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

