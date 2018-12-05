Miller calls for more details on cruise berthing financing deal

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller cries foul over Government’s cruise berthing project announcement.

He said he wants more details on the financing plans, adding, the agreement will not change the push for a referendum on the project.

The Opposition Leader said there is no backing down on the push to trigger a people-initiated referendum on the cruise berthing project.

“I believe the people of the Cayman Islands want more democracy and they want more transparency and one way of getting it is through referendum,” he said.

Mr. Miller and his team have thrown their support behind the referendum vote.

He said even though the government says they have secured financing, once triggered, the referendum will have to go ahead.

“It is not a situation where the government can decide it’s not holding a referendum. Now they can delay it, but the Constitution is quite clear,” he said.

He is encouraging both sides of the divide on the issue to sign up for the petition.

“If you support the port here is an opportunity to outvote the naysayers and if you are against the port here’s an opportunity for you to outvote those who want the port,” Mr. Miller contended.

On Friday (30 November) Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin announced Royal Caribbean Cruises and Carnival committed to financing the cruise piers.

Mr. Miller said those agreements change the financing model for the project.

“All along we have been told that we have three people who are tendering to that design, finance, construct and maintain for 25 years. Where have these people come from? Are they part of the tenders that are already before the Procurement Committee?” he questioned.

Mr. Miller said the terms of the agreement should be made public.

He also questioned if the two cruise lines would be granted preferential access to the berthing piers.

We reached out to the Tourism Ministry for comment. We are waiting for their response.

