Cayman’s leaders are in London to begin negotiations with the UK to make changes to Cayman’s Constitution.

On Tuesday (4 December) Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath sat down with Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller to discuss his expectations ahead of his London trip.

Mr. Miller, Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin and Cayman’s legal team- led by Sir Jeffrey Jowell Q.C. are set to meet on Thursday (6 December) to strategize for Friday’s (7 December) talks.

