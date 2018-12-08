MLAs lend support to Caymankind global shipping boxes

The Tourism and Finance Ministers teamed up on Friday (7 December) to lend their support to a joint scheme spear-headed by the Postal Service and the Department of Tourism.

Hon. Mr. McTaggart and Hon. Mr. Kirkconnell posted their Caymankind global shipping boxes on Friday morning and they say there is still time to send yours in time for Christmas.

“People do still have time. They move as parcels for the Caymankind global product, so the deadlines for parcels are this week. double check which country you’re mailing to, based on our guidelines,” Deputy Postmaster General Melissa Martinez-Ebanks explained.

“For express, there’s still some more time – the deadline for those are next week for most of the major countries, like western Europe,” Ms. Martinez-Ebanks added.

She advised: “absolutely still time to get those gifts under the tree!”

The boxes can hold up to 22 pounds-worth of presents!

