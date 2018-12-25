More upgrades planned at Botanic Park

The manager at the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park says he is looking to enhance the park in the near future.

Currently, the park is getting a new addition in the form of a Children’s Garden and the park’s manager, John Lawrus, says there’s still lots of work to be done outside the garden.

“I would like to see a bird-watching tower situated down by the lake,” Mr. Lawrus said. “Bird watching has become very popular here in the park. I’d like to see a little more work done on our orchid boardwalk area and also interpretation and a little more community outreach happening in the near future.”

Mr. Lawrus did not provide an official date of when work on any of these enhancements will begin.

