Mystery guest at Cayman Montessori School

December 13, 2018
Caroline James
One Cayman school got an early Christmas present this year when a special visitor turned up to see them on Thursday (13 December.)

That’s right! The big man in red turned up at Cayman Montessori School in George Town.

Santa Claus told Cayman 27 that, while he was pretty busy right now, he was sure to stop by Cayman to check everyone was behaving ahead of the 25th.

“Oh I’ve been very busy,” Santa revealed, adding: “I started out in Belize and then I went to Honduras and then we went to Bahamas, we were in Bahamas for a little while and now we’re here in Cayman at the Montessori School.”

He said the children had “been wonderful. The children here are always so nice and well-behaved, full of smiles and laughter, such wonderful children.”

And make sure you stop back on Cayman27.ky on Friday (14 December), when we will have an in-depth report on the man of the moment: Mr. Claus himself.

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

