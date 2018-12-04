National Youth Forum engages young people

The Cayman Islands Youth Assembly and the Youth Services Unit hosted a national youth forum on social media & youth last week Friday (30 November) at the Mary Miller Hall.

Dr. Colleen Brown from Oncourse Cayman, who was a panelist at the youth forum, said she was pleased with the level of engagement from the young participants.

“What we are doing here today is we are talking about teens and social media and especially whether or not if social media is good for teens in relationships, in particular, there was a wonderful panelist today who discussed many different issues and I think that it was wonderful to see both the positives and the negatives and so many words from the teens,” said Dr. Brown.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

