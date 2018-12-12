New certified post service available in Cayman

The Cayman Postal Service has introduced a new service called certified post. It is aimed at people who require proof of posting, but do not need any sort of tracking or proof of delivery.

Deputy Postmaster General, Operations and Human Resources, Melissa Martinez-Ebanks explained on Friday (7 December) why customers dealing with planning notifications are better off with the new service.

“For planning notifications… they need proof of posting. So we’ve introduced certified post, which provides proof of posting, meets planning requirements,” she said.

“We have consulted with them, they have verified that what we have will meet their requirements,” Ms. Martinez-Ebanks stated.

She added that she hoped this will decrease the number of notifications that have remained uncollected in the past.

