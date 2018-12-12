IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
NFL Pick’ems
Culture Environment News Politics

No quorum stymies planned National Conservation Council meeting

December 12, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Cayman 27 understands the National Conservation Council’s general meeting scheduled for Wednesday (12 December) was cancelled due to lack of quorum.

The council’s last general meeting was back in June, almost six months ago.

Multiple sources told Cayman 27 the council’s returning members are still waiting on Cabinet for their official appointment, and not all of the new members appointed in August could attend.

Environment Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour said he approved the appointment paper weeks ago, and that it was confirmed in cabinet Tuesday (11 December).

Senior Policy Officer with the ministry, Troy Jacob said once the appointments and re-appointments come through, he anticipates the Conservation Council will quickly determine its meeting schedule.

Mr. Jacob was unable to say if the council has continued to keep up with its workload.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Christmas
Kirk Freeport 0 December 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas – Break Free
BritCay
Baptist Health – Side
AI – Christmas
Rubis – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: