IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
NFL Pick’ems
Environment News Politics

OfReg responds to residents who say world petrol price reduction not being felt at Cayman pump

December 14, 2018
Add Comment
Caroline James
1 Min Read

After promised price reductions at the petrol pump fell short of what people wanted, Cayman 27 approached the utilities regulator to answer concerns.

Acting OfReg CEO Duke Munroe was called away on Thursday (13 December), before we could sit down with him.

However in a written statement responding to our queries, Mr. Munroe  told us the regulator is “currently empowered to monitor and analyse both competition and fair pricing in the fuel sector and make recommendation to cabinet on any intervention mechanism it considers appropriate.”

He added the reductions were “now going into effect so the public can expect lower prices across the retail network over the next few days.”

Mr. Munroe also said they would ensure global gas price reductions were reflected in Cayman over time, as there would be further regulatory interventions.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Caroline James

Caroline James

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport 0 December 2018
Eclipze – Christmas
Clean Gas – Break Free
Tanya’s Kitchen
Baptist Health – Side
AI – Christmas
BritCay
Rubis – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: