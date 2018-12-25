IDG
Passing Nor’wester batters shoreline, floods areas of George Town

December 25, 2018
Kevin Morales
A passing Nor’wester battered Grand Cayman’s west side over the weekend, leaving major thoroughfares closed to traffic and creating a spectacle for onlookers. 

Parts of North Church Street and South Church Street were closed to traffic over the weekend due to the storm. With wave heights between six and eight feet and winds up to 23 miles per hour, the aftermath saw the Hog Sty Bay area filled with front-end loaders and dump trucks rather than the usual passing commutors. 

“Traffic is probably a little down from what it might have been but it’s very hard to say,” said Charles Adams, who owns a business on the waterfront. “People come in at different times of day, there may be some in later. There were plenty of people in earlier and as you see there are people walking around shopping right now.”

There were people out on Harbour Drive, some shopping and others gawking and the amount of seaweed washed ashore. 

“It’s obviously not ideal because we have more people down here,” Mr. Adams said. “But there are plenty of people coming down — tourists and locals. We’re just concerned the water is going to get into the store so we’ve asked them to leave this on the harbour front to try and break the water down. But it’s Christmas and people are out shopping and we’re seeing a lot of tourists and people in the store.”

Once the waves died down a bit, National roads authority crews worked feverishly to get seaweed and other debris cleared.

“We’re trying our best to get it cleared up as quick as possible so the road can be going again, get the vehicles going again,” said National Roads Authority Heavy Equipment Operator Mark Brown. 

The roads reopened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday (23 December).

The storm’s impact was felt across Grand Cayman’s western shore, including West Bay. Operations at the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands resumed as normal on Sunday as well. 

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

