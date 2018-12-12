IDG
Photographer’s attention captured… by Cayman

December 11, 2018
Caroline James
We all know Cayman’s beaches make beautiful material for an Instagram sunset shot.

But one visiting photographer shared his expertise on Tuesday (11 December) as to exactly why the islands make such a special subject.

And – spoiler alert – there is some science to it!

“Here, the colours of the water are just spectacular, blending into the sky. I’ve got some great shots, I’m so pleased,” visiting photographer Tim Glasby shared.

Under the auspices of his work, Mr. Glasby has shot in some of the world’s most beautiful locations:

“I’ve been really lucky over the last two years, I’ve been into Cuba, Morocco, New York and other places around Europe,” he explained, assessing the experience as “amazing… to get these different colours and the different feels.”

But, as we all know, there is something special about the blue Caribbean Sea that surrounds the verdant isle.

“This has been the first day that we’ve actually had cloud cover,” Mr. Glasby said, smiling: “everything else has been bright, beautiful, beautiful sea views.”

And it is no coincidence, according to Mr. Glasby. He said he believes geography plays its part too.

“The closer you get to the equator, the richer the colours are. So the vibrancy is a lot better when you get to this kind of region and that goes for across the world,” he revealed.

Of course, there was one treasure that stood out among the other subject matters.

“Seven Mile Beach, without a doubt,” Mr. Glasby said when asked about his favourite location, adding: “the sunset and morning shots, just beyond belief. I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into those at home.”

So where do you go from here? Well, the US is next on the list for this photographer.

“I’m really looking forward to visiting some of the national parks, trying to get some of the wildlife and the mountains will be amazing,” he listed as anticipated highlights.

From the land of soft fresh breezes to the land of the free.

Caroline James

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

