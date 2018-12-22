Police hunt man wanted for firearm offenses

Police Saturday morning (22 December) are on the hunt for 28-year old Thorston Alvey Smith. He’s wanted for firearm-related offenses.

Police have been conducting searches of a residence on Palm Dale Avenue, in George Town, and the surrounding area, according to an RCIPS press release. The police helicopter has been deployed to the area.

Mr. Smith is of brown complexion, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair, and weighing about 170 pounds.

The police are requesting public assistance in locating Mr. Smith. If he is seen, he should not be approached, and 9-1-1 should be called immediately.

Information can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or at online at http://www.crimestoppers.ky/submit-tip/ to remain anonymous.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

