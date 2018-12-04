IDG
Environment News Politics

Premier addresses UKOTA, leads off environment workshop talks

December 3, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin started his week of joint ministerial activities in London on Monday (3 December) where he addressed the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association’s (UKOTA) environment workshop.
The workshop was held at Church House in Westminster Abbey, there the Premier tackled the theme of environment funding and the UK Overseas Territories.
Premier McLaughlin stressed the importance of biodiversity.

He also announced that government has added 634 new acres of protected areas in Cayman.
Other participants in the workshop discussed key issues impacting the overseas territories, like climate change.

Premier McLaughlin is the current UKOTA President.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

