Premier addresses UKOTA, leads off environment workshop talks

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin started his week of joint ministerial activities in London on Monday (3 December) where he addressed the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association’s (UKOTA) environment workshop.

The workshop was held at Church House in Westminster Abbey, there the Premier tackled the theme of environment funding and the UK Overseas Territories.

Premier McLaughlin stressed the importance of biodiversity.

He also announced that government has added 634 new acres of protected areas in Cayman.

Other participants in the workshop discussed key issues impacting the overseas territories, like climate change.

Premier McLaughlin is the current UKOTA President.

