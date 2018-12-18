Premier aims for July 2019 implementation for constitutional changes

The Legislative Assembly resumed Monday (17 December) and among the top agenda items for Premier Alden McLaughlin – updating members on Cayman’s Constitutional talks.

He said time is of the essence to move Cayman’s push for constitutional changes ahead.

“These safeguards we seek on behalf of the Cayman Islands cannot afford to be caught up in the internal Brexit cauldron as it heats up and boils,” Mr. McLaughlin said.

On Monday (17 December) legislators returned to the House Premier McLaughlin updated lawmakers on the UK talks which he said were constructive and fairly positive.

“Once the UK’s response and draft Order in Council are acceptable to Cayman Islands delegation then the constitutional negotiations will be considered concluded and the proposed amendments with draft Order in Council will be published and later debated in this Legislative Assembly,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

The Premier did not go into the details of what was agreed to in London.

He shared that once all the necessary approvals for the changes are made implementation will not be delayed.

“If approved by the Legislative Assembly and subsequently by Her Majesty and the Privy Council the changes are expected to come into effect in time for the 60th-anniversary Constitution celebration in July 2019,” he said.

He said the work will continue to prevent UK parliamentary overreach.

George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan expressed displeasure over not being involved in the constitutional talks process, but the Premier challenged his claims saying he remained willing to talk with the MLA about the issue. No timeline was given for the UK to formally respond.

